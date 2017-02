DUBAI, March 29 DP World, the world's third-largest port operator, has made a 2011 net profit of $683 million attributable to the company owners after separately disclosed items, it said in a statement on Thursday.

DP World said the company's gross cash flow from operations at the end of 2011 increased to $1.16 billion, with net debt reduced to $3.58 billion.

The board recommended an increased dividend distribution to $199 million, or 24 cents per share. (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman)