* DP World 2011 net profit $683 mln
* Revenue drops 3 percent
* Net debt reduced to $3.6 billion
(Adds details, CEO comments)
DUBAI, March 29 DP World , the
world's third-largest port operator, reported an 82 percent rise
in 2011 net profit on Thursday, boosted by gains from the sale
of its Australian operations.
The company, one of the more profitable assets of debt-laden
Dubai World, made a profit of $683 million last year
compared to $375 million in 2010, it said in a statement on
Nasdaq Dubai.
Profit before exceptional items was $459 million, a 23
percent increase over the prior year.
The company recorded a profit of $484 million in 2011 from
the part-sale of its Australian operations, the company's
earnings report showed.
In 2010, DP World sold 75 percent of its Australian
operations to private equity firm Citi Infrastructure Investors
(CII) as it tried to reduce its debts.
Revenue for 2011 fell 3 percent to $2.98 billion, the
company said.
The global ports operator said that its net debt has been
reduced to $3.6 billion and gross cash flow from operations
increased to $1.16 billion. This was partly due to proceeds from
the monetisation of its Australian terminals.
DP World, which is relying on its emerging markets focus to
help offset a potential economic slowdown, said this week that
it would repay a $3 billion loan six months ahead of schedule.
"2011 has been another good year for DP World with the
second half of the year delivering a better performance than the
first half," said Mohammed Sharaf, the group chief executive for
DP World.
"This improved performance was achieved despite a
deteriorating global economic backdrop in the second half."
It reported in January that its container volumes in 2011
rose by 10 percent over the prior year.
DP World warned in October of tough conditions for its
customers in 2012, but said it would achieve throughput growth
of more than 7 percent in the year.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon)