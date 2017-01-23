DUBAI Jan 23 Dubai ports operator DP World
said on Monday it was partnering with Canadian pension
fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec to create an
investment vehicle worth US$3.7 billion that would invest in
ports and terminals worldwide.
DP World will hold a 55 percent share in the vehicle while
Caisse de dépôt, a long-term institutional investor
that manages funds for public pension and insurance plans, will
own 45 percent.
The platform will have "a focus on investment-grade
countries" excluding the United Arab Emirates, and will invest
mostly in existing assets but with up to 25 percent in
greenfield opportunities, DP World said.
The vehicle will be seeded with two of DP World's Canadian
container terminals located on the Pacific coast in Vancouver
and Prince Rupert, it added.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)