By David French
| DUBAI, July 15
DUBAI, July 15 DP World, one of the
world's largest port operators, has signed a $3 billion loan
deal, becoming the latest Dubai entity to take advantage of
buoyant funding conditions to improve terms on its debt.
The new five-year facility is split between a $2.39 billion
conventional loan and a $610 million sharia-compliant tranche,
according to two sources aware of the matter, who spoke on
condition of anonymity as the information isn't public.
A spokeswoman for DP World referred Reuters to an April 24
statement, in which the company said it undertakes a regular
annual review of its banking facilities as part of active
financial management. She declined to comment further.
The new deal, which was signed on June 30 according to the
sources, replaces an existing $1 billion deal that was due to
mature in 2018 and had already been renegotiated once to add a
year to the lifespan.
DP World began talks with banks earlier this year to triple
the size and extend the lifespan of the existing deal, as well
as to reduce the interest rate, sources told Reuters in April.
The new transaction pays 150 basis points over the London
interbank offered rate (Libor), down from 225 bps over the same
benchmark for the existing deal.
DP World is the latest Dubai-based entity to negotiate
better terms for its borrowing, taking advantage of improved
sentiment towards the emirate among foreign banks and the high
amount of cash in the local banking system which banks are
looking to utilise.
Borrowing costs jumped in the wake of multi-billion-dollar
debt restructurings at Dubai's government-related companies at
the start of this decade, but they have now come down as the
local economy has rebounded.
Last year financing deals for Dubai Duty Free and Emaar
Properties, and a secured loan for the emirate's Roads
and Transport Authority backed by revenue from the Salik toll
network, were all renegotiated down, in some cases by more than
half their original cost.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)