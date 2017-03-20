(Adds details, quotes)
By Alexander Cornwell
DUBAI, March 20 DP World, an operator
of ports from Algeria to Peru, is optimistic about growth in
emerging markets, undeterred by U.S. President Donald Trump's
pursuit of protectionist trade policies.
The Dubai-controlled company's chairman said he expects
growth in Latin America, Asia and Africa.
"We see some good times," Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem told
reporters on a conference call on Monday.
Emerging markets and developing economies are projected to
expand by 4.5 percent this year, according to the International
Monetary Fund (IMF), compared with an average global growth rate
of 3.4 percent.
DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, will
spend $1.2 billion this year, adding capacity at its flagship
Jebel Ali port in Dubai and in ports in China, Senegal,
Somaliland, Canada and the United Kingdom.
It will also expand in Ecuador, where it won a 50-year
concession last year to develop a port in the country's
south-west, Bin Sulayem said.
Earlier the company reported a 27.6 percent increase in full
year profit to $1.13 billion for 2016.
Bin Sulayem said he did not believe Trump's protectionist
policies would affect trade.
"He's trying really to balance the trade with other
countries. He wants other countries to open their markets," he
said.
DP World operates ports in China and Canada, two countries
targeted by Trump's vow to make steep changes to U.S. trade
policy.
Trump has pulled the United States out of a 12-nation trade
pact that includes many Latin American countries, has said he
will renegotiate a multilateral trade deal with Mexico and
Canada and threatened to impose tariffs on Chinese imports.
DP World, who were forced to sell U.S. port assets in 2006
over accusations an Arab-owned company presented a national
security threat, is open to re-entering the U.S. market, he
said, adding that there are no immediate plans.
The company is instead poised to invest in Russia through a
joint venture set up in 2016 with the Russian Direct Investment
Fund (RDIF), he said.
