DUBAI Nov 13 DP World, one of the
world's largest port operators, has agreed to buy Dubai
industrial and logistics infrastructure firm Economic Zones
World (EZW) for $2.6 billion, the company said in a statement on
Thursday.
The purchase of EZW, currently owned by Port and Free Zone
World, includes the assumption of net debt of $859 million. EZW
has five business units including Jebel Ali Free Zone and JAFZA
Enterprises.
Separately, DP World said it was seeking shareholder
approval to delist it shares from the London Stock Exchange,
while it would maintain its NASDAQ Dubai listing.
The ports operator said the delisting was expected to take
effect on or about Jan. 21.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)