DUBAI May 12 DP World, one of the
world's biggest port operators, has launched a $500 million,
five-year bond that will price later on Tuesday, a document from
lead arrangers showed.
The transaction was set to price at a spread of 155 bps over
midswaps, which is at the tighter end of a final guidance of 160
bps plus/minus 5 bps over midswaps. This is lower than initial
pricing guidance of around 180 bps over midswaps given on
Monday.
The transaction has received orders of seven times its size,
an earlier document showed.
Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital,
HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Societe Generale are
arranging the transaction.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)