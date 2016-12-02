BRIEF-FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS OF $0.55 PER SHARE
Dec 2 Dubai-based ports operator DP World Ltd said it had partnered with Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, Canada's second-biggest public pension fund, to create a C$5 billion ($3.76 billion) investment vehicle.
The partnership will invest in ports and terminals, focusing on investment grade countries, the companies said on Friday.
DP World will have a 55 percent stake in the partnership, while Caisse will hold the rest, the companies said. ($1 = 1.3288 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* FB Financial Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
SHANGHAI, Jan 27 Chinese banks are hiring blockchain experts as the government pushes use of the technology behind bitcoin to increase transparency and combat fraud in its financial sector.