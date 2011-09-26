CAIRO, Sept 26 Dubai port operator DP World
has reopened its Ain al-Sokhna port in Egypt after a
temporary shutdown caused by labour strikes, the head of the Red
Sea Ports Authority said on Monday.
"The port reopened midnight Sunday and one ship arrived at
the container terminal Monday morning and two more ships are
expected today," General Mohamed Abdelkader Gaballah said.
Workers began a strike on Tuesday, costing DP World about 30
million Egyptian pounds ($5 million), to press for hardship
allowances, wage restructuring and the dismissal of managers
accused of mistreating employees.
Work resumed after negotiations between the company and the
workers, Gaballah said.
"A committee was formed to review any further problems that
might arise in the near future," he said.
DP World agreed to the demands of workers and said it would
pay hardship allowances within 15 days.
Sokhna, near the southern end of the Suez Canal, is Cairo's
main port for cargo from the Far East.
DP World is considered one of the more profitable assets of
debt-laden Dubai World . The port operator is the
world's third largest and is 80-percent-owned by the
state-linked conglomerate.
The firm temporarily suspended terminal operations at its
Egyptian facility as a precautionary measure during the uprising
that toppled President Hosni Mubarak earlier this year.
($1 = 5.9708 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting By Yusri Mohamed; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing
by David Holmes)