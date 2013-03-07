DUBAI, March 7 Dubai's port operator DP World
Limited has agreed to sell stakes in two container
terminals and a logistics centre in Hong Kong for a total
consideration of $742 million, it said in a statement on
Thursday.
The company will sell 75 percent of its stakes in container
terminals CSX World Terminals Hong Kong Limited and ATL
Logistics Centre Hong Kong Limited (ATL) to Goodman Hong Kong
Logistics Fund for $463 million, it said in a statement
on the Nasdaq Dubai website.
DP World is also selling all its 55.2 percent stake in Asia
Container Terminal Ltd, which operates Asia Container Terminal 8
West (CT8), to Hutchison Port Holdings Trust for $279 million.
The asset disposals are expected to result in a net gain of
$151 million for DP World and help boost its capital levels, the
port operator said.