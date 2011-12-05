* Co says investment to be financed from existing funds
* Expansion to create additional 4 mln TEU capacity
* Jebel Ali port to reach capacity of 19 mln TEU by 2014
(Adds details)
DUBAI, Dec 5 - DP World, the world's
third-largest port operator, will invest $850 million over the
next three years to create additional capacity at one of its key
ports in the United Arab Emirates, the company said in a
statement on Monday.
The expansion of the Jebel Ali port would create an
additional capacity of four million TEU, or twenty-foot
equivalent container unit, taking the total capacity of the port
to 19 million TEU by 2014, the statement said.
The port operator said the investment will be financed from
existing cash resources and cashflow.
The company, one of the more profitable assets of debt-laden
Dubai World, warned of tough conditions for its
customers in 2012 but said it would achieve throughput growth of
more than 7 percent.
DP World has been pushing forward with growth into Europe
and announced earlier this year that it would go ahead with the
construction of its new London Gateway deep-sea container port,
to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2013.
The company also listed in London in June, but this
move has done little to boost liquidity in the stock, with the
London listing on average trading less than 35,000 shares per
day.
Shares of DP World ended flat on the Nasdaq Dubai bourse
Monday.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon, Editing by Dinesh Nair)