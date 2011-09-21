Sept 21 Dubai's Port & Free Zone World (PFZW), the direct owner of global ports operator DP World , has signed an $850 million loan refinancing, the latter said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

"DP World Limited has been advised that Port & Free Zone World FZE has refinanced its outstanding $850 million debt facility secured in part against certain of its shares in DP World," the statement said.

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that the five-year loan had been signed by 15 banks and was almost evenly split between conventional and sharia-compliant tranches. (Reporting By David French; Editing by)