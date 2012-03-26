BRIEF-Terrafina concludes refinancing of $150 mln in secured credit loans
* Conclusion of co's $150 million refinancing, in line with co's secured credit loan refinancing strategy initiated in mid-2016
DUBAI, March 26 DP World, the world's third-largest port operator, will repay a $3 billion outstanding facility maturing in October with cash, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The repayments will take place between April 4 to 10, reducing the company's total debt to approximately $4.7 billion, it said in a regulatory filing on Nasdaq Dubai.
DP World had $4.2 billion of cash balances at the end of last year and after the loan repayment its cash balance will be $1.2 billion.
The company also said it would cancel $2 billion of the existing revolving credit facility retaining a $1 billion undrawn facility. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Amran Abocar)
Feb 15 Anthem Inc on Wednesday won a temporary restraining order that blocks smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
Feb 15 Appliance retailer hhgregg Inc said it had hired Stifel Financial Corp to advise it on strategic and financial transactions, as the company struggles with sales declines.