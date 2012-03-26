* Repayment to take place between April 4 to 10
* Operator's cash balance will be $1.2 billion after
repayment
* DP World cancels $2 bln existing revolving credit facility
(Adds details, CEO quotes)
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, March 26 DP World, the world's
third-largest port operator, will repay a $3 billion loan six
months ahead of schedule, it said on Monday, the latest Dubai
entity to pay off debt early this year.
The firm, one of the more profitable assets of debt-laden
Dubai World, said the repayments will take place
between April 4 to 10, ahead of its October maturity.
The payment will reduce DP World's total debt to
approximately $4.7 billion, it said in a regulatory filing on
Nasdaq Dubai, and leave its cash balance at $1.2 billion.
Other Dubai firms have moved to pay off obligations early as
the emirate recovers from its 2009 debt crisis.
Dubai Holding Commercial Operations Group, a unit of Dubai
Holding, repaid a $500 million bond several days
ahead of its February maturity while utility Dewa said it would
pay off $327 million securitisation prior to its November
maturity.
Investors are still focused on refinancing risks related to
$3.3 billion bonds due from DIFCI Investments and Jebel Ali Free
Zone Authority this year.
On Monday, DP World said it would cancel $2 billion of the
existing revolving credit facility and replace it with a new $1
billion five-year revolving credit facility.
"Whilst we have no immediate plans to access the new
facility, it allows us to draw down and pre-pay cash as needed,
providing timely and flexible access to cash as we continue to
invest in our global portfolio to deliver profitable growth,"
Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Sharaf said in a statement.
The global ports operator was in talks with banks for a $1
billion syndicated loan to replace the existing $3 billion deal,
Reuters reported last month.
DP World's original $3 billion loan was arranged by Barclays
, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Royal
Bank of Scotland in 2007.
The operator, which is relying on its emerging markets focus
to help offset a potential economic slowdown, handled 54.7
million twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEU) in 2011
across all its terminals, compared with 49.6 million TEUs in
2010.
DP World has two bonds outstanding. Its $1.5 billion 6.25
percent sukuk maturing 2017 was bid at 104.6
levels on Monday morning, yielding 5.23 percent, slightly off
the bid price of 104.68 levels on Friday.
