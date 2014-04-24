DUBAI, April 24 Dubai-owned port operator DP
World is in talks with lenders to triple the size of an
existing $1 billion loan, as well as extend the lifespan and
reduce the interest rate, banking sources told Reuters on
Thursday.
The firm, part of state-owned conglomerate Dubai World
, is aiming to raise the loan to $3 billion, four
banking sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the
information isn't public.
The original revolving credit facility was signed in April
2012 and has already been renegotiated once, adding a year to
the lifespan in June 2013.
"We undertake a regular annual review of our banking
facilities as part of active financial management," a
spokesperson for DP World said when contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Mark Potter)