By David French
DUBAI, April 24 Dubai-owned port operator DP
World is in talks with lenders to triple the size of an
existing $1 billion loan, as well as extend the lifespan and cut
the interest rate, seeking to take advantage of investors'
renewed confidence in the emirate.
The firm, part of state-owned conglomerate Dubai World
, is aiming to raise the loan to $3 billion, four
banking sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the
information isn't public.
The original five-year revolving credit facility was signed
in April 2012 and has already been renegotiated once, adding a
year to the lifespan in June 2013.
"We undertake a regular annual review of our banking
facilities as part of active financial management," a
spokesperson for DP World said when contacted by Reuters.
Discussions on the length of the new loan and the revised
interest rate were ongoing, the sources said.
The existing margin on the loan is 225 basis points over the
London interbank offered rate (Libor), according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Lenders who funded the original loan include Barclays
, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC
, the data showed.
Negotiating with banks to cut the margin on an existing loan
has been a tactic employed by a number of Dubai state-linked
firms in recent months.
Borrowing costs jumped in the wake of multi-billion-dollar
debt restructurings at government-related companies at the start
of the decade but have come down significantly since due to the
emirate's safe-haven status as the region suffered the
turbulence of the Arab Spring and the local economy rebounded.
Dubai's tourism, transport and logistics sectors are booming
along with the stock market - up more than 50 percent since the
turn of the year - and real estate prices - up 33 percent in the
last 12 months.
The return of international banks to the regional loan
sector, after their withdrawal to focus on home-market issues
such as the euro zone crisis, and the abundant liquidity held by
Gulf banks has also depressed interest rates amid fierce
competition for assets.
Dubai state-linked firms have taken advantage of this to
revise terms on deals struck when rates were more expensive.
Last year, Dubai Duty Free, Emaar Properties and a
secured loan for the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority
backed by revenue from the Salik toll network were all
renegotiated down, in some case by more than half their original
cost.
(Editing by Mark Potter)