DUBAI Oct 4 Dubai's global ports operator DP
World expects the London Gateway port to be operational
by the fourth quarter of 2013, with an initial capacity of 1.6
million twenty-foot equivalent units, the company said in a
statement on Tuesday.
DP World expects to invest a further $1 billion in the
London Gateway Port over the next three years, it said.
London Gateway is a planned 1.5 billion pounds deep-sea
container port incorporating Europe's largest logistics park,
located on the north bank of the river Thames, about 25 miles
from central London.
