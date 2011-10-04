DUBAI Oct 4 Dubai's global ports operator DP World expects the London Gateway port to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2013, with an initial capacity of 1.6 million twenty-foot equivalent units, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

DP World expects to invest a further $1 billion in the London Gateway Port over the next three years, it said.

London Gateway is a planned 1.5 billion pounds deep-sea container port incorporating Europe's largest logistics park, located on the north bank of the river Thames, about 25 miles from central London. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Shaheen Pasha)