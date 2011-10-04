* To spend $1 bln more on London Gateway over next 3 years

* Port to be operational in Q4 2013

* UK's Vince Cable says will create 36,000 jobs long-term

* Development to be unaffected by global crisis -chairman (Updates with Cable quotes, changes dateline)

By Stefano Ambrogi and Praveen Menon

LONDON/DUBAI, Oct 4 Dubai's DP World expects its new London Gateway deep-sea container port to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2013, with spending on the project set to continue despite the economic gloom.

London Gateway, located about 25 miles (40 kms) east of central London on the north bank of the river Thames, is a staged 1.5 billion-pound ($2.3 billion) development embracing the container port itself as well as what is expected to be Europe's largest logistics park.

The world's third-largest port operator said it would invest another $1 billion on the project over the next three years, having already spent $600 million, with construction in progress since January last year.

"The funds for the project are coming from the resources of the company and international financial institutions. They are already in place," Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman of DP World, told reporters.

"These projects are not something that would be affected by the (euro zone debt) crisis. They are long term."

The port will have an initial container capacity of 1.6 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), and DP World said it would contribute 3.2 billion pounds ($4.95 billion) to Britain's economy every year.

The facility will be able to accommodate the world's biggest class of container ships, which are more than 400 metres long and have a carrying capacity of 18,000 TEUs.

BIG STEP FORWARD FOR UK

Business Secretary Vince Cable said it would transform Britain's maritime port infrastructure and save millions of pounds every year in land transport costs.

"It will help Britain maintain its competitiveness, drive productivity and crucially strengthen our links with Asia and beyond," he told business and local government leaders.

Cable, acknowledging that Britain's road, rail, ports and broadband infrastructure lagged behind competitor nations, said the project was "a big step forward for the UK".

Cable said up to 36,000 jobs could be created by the time the port and logistics park are finished.

DP World is considered one of the more profitable units of debt-laden Dubai World , which reached a near $26 billion debt deal with creditors last year.

The port operator also said it has awarded four port equipment contracts, including a partnership with Cargotec for port automation. Cargotec said separately that the project was worth around 100-150 million euros.

The operator, which listed on the London Stock Exchange earlier this year , also reported a fourfold increase in first-half profits as it booked gains from the sale of its Australian port operations last year. ($1=0.646 pounds) (Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Will Waterman)