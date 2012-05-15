DUBAI May 15 Standard & Poor's withdrew its
credit rating on DP World after the ports operator
objected to the way the agency assessed its financial health.
S&P said it pulled the ratings at DP World's request. The
company, a profitable part of indebted conglomerate Dubai World
, is rated investment grade by Moody's and Fitch.
The world's third biggest ports operator was rated 'BB/B'
with a stable outlook by S&P, revised down in February from
positive.
The agency said DP World's financial risk profile was
"aggressive" and the company would generate negative free
operating cash flow in 2012 and 2013.
It also withdrew its 'BB' issue rating - indicating an
entity is less vulnerable in the near-term but faces major
uncertainties in meeting financial commitments - and '3'
recovery rating on the firm's senior unsecured debt.
Unpredictable global trade patterns and parent Dubai World's
weak creditworthiness partially offset DP World's strength, S&P
had maintained.
DP World said the ratings were not compatible with how its
peers are assessed.
"It was felt the criteria S&P used for rating DP World is
not an appropriate way of assessing the financial health of the
company and the strong business profile of DP World," it said in
a statement on Tuesday.
In March, the port operator said it would repay a $3 billion
loan six months ahead of schedule. The payment would cut its
total debt to approximately $4.7 billion.
In January 2010, Dubai's biggest bank by market value,
Emirates NBD, dropped S&P as a rating company days
after the agency withdrew its rating on a Dubai Holding
unit.
Shares of DP World rose 0.5 percent at 0908 GMT on Nasdaq
Dubai. The stock had dropped 4.3 percent on Monday.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)