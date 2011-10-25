* Q3 growth volumes of 14.4 mln TEU vs 13.1 mn yr-ago
* Sees full-year EBITDA in line with expectations -
statement
* Growth in consolidated portfolio from UAE, Africa and
America
By Praveen Menon and Matt Smith
DUBAI, Oct 25 DP World , the
world's third-largest port operator, on Tuesday said containers
volumes rose 10 percent in the third quarter, helped by growth
in the UAE, Africa and the Americas.
The company, one of the more profitable assets of debt-laden
Dubai World , said third-quarter gross volumes were
14.4 million TEU, or twenty-foot equivalent container unit,
according to a statement. This compares with 13.1 million TEU in
the year-earlier period.
"Whilst uncertainty continues to affect the global economy
our business continues to perform well," Mohammed Sharaf, DP
World chief executive said in the statement.
"Despite the tougher fourth quarter comparatives, we
continue to believe that we will achieve full year EBITDA in
line with expectations."
DP World's consolidated terminals handled 20.5 million TEU
in the first nine months of the year.
"The growth in our consolidated portfolio was primarily from
the UAE, Africa and Americas regions," the statement said.
In August, DP World said its first-half profit grew
four-fold as it booked a gain from the sale of its Australian
operations last year.
The port operator sold 75 percent of its Australian port
operations for $1.5 billion last year to private equity firm
Citi Infrastructure Investors (CII).
In its push into Europe, the company announced earlier this
month that it would go ahead with the construction of its new
London Gateway deep-sea container port, to be operational by the
fourth quarter of 2013.
DP World's shares are down 16 percent in 2011, ending Monday
at a near-60 percent discount to their 2007 initial public
offering price.
The company also listed in London in June, but this
move has done little to boost liquidity in the stock, with the
London listing on average trading less than 35,000 shares per
day.
(Editing by Shaheen Pasha)