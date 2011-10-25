* Q3 container volumes 14.4 mln TEU vs 13.1 mn yr-ago
* Sees full-year EBITDA in line with expectations -
statement
* Growth in consolidated portfolio from UAE, Africa and
Americas
(Recasts adds quotes)
By Praveen Menon and Matt Smith
DUBAI, Oct 25 DP World , the
world's third-largest port operator, on Tuesday warned of tough
conditions for its customers in 2012, but said it would achieve
throughput growth of more than 7 percent next year.
The company, one of the more profitable assets of debt-laden
Dubai World , said third-quarter gross volumes were
14.4 million TEU, or twenty-foot equivalent container unit,
according to a statement. This is up 10 percent from 13.1
million TEU in the year-earlier period.
"What we have been hearing from our customers basically, is
negative news," chief executive Mohammed Sharaf said on a
conference call with reporters.
"However, if you look at consultants' advice they are saying
2012 is going to see 7 percent (throughput) growth. Our growth
is going to be higher than that as usual."
DP World's consolidated terminals handled 20.5 million TEU
in the first nine months of the year, it said in a statement to
the Nasdaq Dubai bourse, with growth mostly coming from the
United Arab Emirates, Africa and Americas.
"Whilst uncertainty continues to affect the global economy
our business continues to perform well," Sharaf said in the
statement. "Despite the tougher fourth quarter comparatives, we
continue to believe that we will achieve full year EBITDA in
line with expectations."
In August, DP World said its first-half profit grew
four-fold as it booked a gain from the sale of its Australian
operations last year.
The port operator sold 75 percent of its Australian port
operations for $1.5 billion last year to private equity firm
Citi Infrastructure Investors (CII).
In its push into Europe, the company announced earlier this
month that it would go ahead with the construction of its new
London Gateway deep-sea container port, to be operational by the
fourth quarter of 2013.
DP World's shares are flat at 0633 GMT and down 16 percent
so far in 2011, trading at a near-60 percent discount to their
2007 initial public offering price.
The company also listed in London in June, but this
move has done little to boost liquidity in the stock, with the
London listing on average trading less than 35,000 shares per
day.
