DUBAI Aug 1 Dubai's DP World , the world's third biggest port operator, on Wednesday said gross container volumes rose 7.5 percent in the first half of the year, helped by growth in Asia Pacific and the Indian subcontinent.

DP World, one of the more profitable assets of Dubai World , said it handled 28.2 million TEU - or twenty-foot equivalent container unit - in the six months to June 30, according to a company statement. This compares to 26.2 million TEU in the year-earlier period.

The company said its conosolidated terminals handled 13.6 million TEU in the first half of 2012.

