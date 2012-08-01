(Corrects spelling of name in fourth paragraph)

* DP World handled 28.2 mln TEU in H1 2012

* Consolidated terminals had volume of 13.6 million TEU

* Says global economic uncertainty has increased

DUBAI, Aug 1 Dubai's DP World , the world's third biggest port operator, reported a 7.5 percent rise in gross container volumes for the first half of this year but said uncertainty in the global economy was slowing growth of the industry.

DP World, one of the more profitable assets of Dubai World , said on Wednesday it handled 28.2 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent container units) in the six months to June 30. This compared to 26.2 million TEU a year earlier.

Volumes at DP World's consolidated terminals rose only marginally in the first half, to 13.6 million TEU from 13.5 million.

"We are not seeing double-digit numbers as we saw earlier. There is some impact (of the global uncertainty) in terms of growth...but we continue to grow at a rate faster than the industry," chief financial officer Yuvraj Narayan said in a conference call after the earnings release.

Weak trade in Europe was offset by growth in the Asia-Pacific region and the Indian subcontinent; combined volumes in those regions rose 12.1 percent to 13.3 million TEU. The Europe, Middle East and Africa grew 3.2 percent to 11.6 million TEU.

"The global macroeconomic uncertainty seen in the first quarter of the year has continued, and if anything, has increased through the second quarter," chief executive Mohammed Sharaf said in a statement.

The port operator was forced to hand over its 60-percent holding in Adelaide's container terminal to Flinders Port in July, after the Australian firm exercised its right to buy the stake.

Shares in DP World are up 4.8 percent on Nasdaq Dubai this year. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Matt Smith and Andrew Torchia)