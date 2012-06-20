DUBAI, June 20 DP World , the
Dubai-government owned port operator, said allegations it had
failed to meet its obligations in running Yemen's Aden container
port were "misleading and unfounded."
The impoverished country's anti-corruption body said on
Tuesday it would ask parliament to cancel the deal with the
world's third largest port operator, saying it had failed to
carry out investment projects on time.
"DP World rejects such unfounded and misleading accusations.
We have met all contractual commitments with respect to the Aden
port operations," the company, one of the profitable units of
indebted state-owned conglomerate Dubai World, said
in a brief emailed statement on Wednesday.
Yemen signed a contract with DP World in 2008 to develop and
run the port, whose strategic location at the mouth of the Red
Sea once made it a vital stop for ships bound for the Suez
Canal.
The agreement between DP World and the Yemen Gulf of Aden
Port Corp stipulates $220 million of investment to develop the
port.
Earlier this year, Yemeni transport minister Waaed Bazeeb
told Reuters the company had missed a target of raising
container capacity to 900,000 20-foot equivalent container units
(TEUs) by the end of 2011, and failed to build and provide
infrastructure as specified in the 2008 agreement.
(Reporting by Amran Abocar; editing by James Jukwey)