* Profit surges on Australia disposal; co books $436 mln
gain
* H1 gross volume growth 11 pct at 26.2 mln TEU-statement
* Uncertain global economy makes H2 forecast challenging -
CEO
* DP World shares gain in Dubai trade
(Adds details, quotes, share price)
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Aug 25 - DP World's first-half
profit grew four-fold as it booked a gain from the sale of its
Australian operations last year, and the port operator said its
emerging market focus would help it deliver on full-year goals.
The company, one of the more profitable assets of debt-laden
Dubai World , said it was difficult to forecast global
trade for the remaining part of the year despite being a
historically stronger second half performer.
"There is uncertainty around the outlook for the global
economy making it more challenging to forecast how global trade
will develop in the second half of the year," Chief Executive
Mohammed Sharaf said in a conference call on Thursday after the
firm reported its first-half earnings.
DP World is also open to other asset sales if good
opportunities were available, the company said, adding that
there was nothing in the pipleline for the time being.
"As and when similar opportunities present themselves we
will look at them in the same way that we looked at Australia,"
said Yuvraj Narayan, the chief financial officer of DP World.
The port operator sold 75 percent of its Australian port
operations for $1.5 billion last year to private equity firm
Citi Infrastructure Investors (CII)
The company recognised a gain of $436 million from the
Austarlian transaction in March, it said in a statement.
PROFITS SURGE
DP World's first half profit, including the sale, was $705
million compared with $177 million in the same period in 2010,
it said in a statement.
Excluding the gain from sale, profit stood at $246 million,
a 50 percent increase compared with $164 million for the same
period last year. Gross volumes in the first half of the year
climbed to 26.2 million TEU or twenty-foot equivalent container
units.
First-half revenues increased 3 percent to $1.5 billion.
DP World, whose shares began trading on the London stock
exchange in June, has seen its stock fall by about 22 percent
since the much-anticipated listing.
"Over time, as markets in general improve, we will see a
positive impact on valuation," said Narayan.
The company was well-positioned to meet its $3 billion
upcoming debt maturity in October 2012. It had $4.1 billion in
cash at the end of June 30, 2011.
"Our good performance in H1 coupled with $1.5 billion
proceeds from the Australia transaction has lowered our net debt
to $3.7 billion," said Sharaf.
DP World bought controlling interest in two port services
firms in Suriname last month for an undisclosed amount.
Its shares were trading up 0.5 percent as at 0750 GMT on the
Nasdaq Dubai bourse after gaining as much 2.3 percent in early
trade.
(Editing by Dinesh Nair and David Cowell)