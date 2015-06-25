NEW YORK, June 25 Staffing firm On Assignment has joined a growing list of U.S. companies that are banning rivals and often their private equity owners from participating in their leveraged loans by adding them to a blacklist to stop them from gaining access to private information.

The Calabasas, California-based company barred 12 firms including competitors Insight Global and Select Staffing Service from joining a recent $975 million leveraged loan financing backing its acquisition of Creative Circle, which was arranged by Wells Fargo, sources said.

The leveraged loan market is private and blacklists have been used since about the late 1990s, increasing in use following the credit crisis, to stop rival companies and private equity firms from gaining access to potentially commercially sensitive information. Borrowers also use blacklists to block lenders, such as distressed debt investors that have previously been difficult, from joining deals.

The use of disqualified-lender language in U.S. credit agreements is growing and increased 21 percentage points between the end of 2013 and 2014, according to Xtract Research. While many players in the $840 billion a year U.S. leveraged loan market understand why competitors are blocked, barring some investors can make deals less liquid, which can be problematic in volatile markets.

A blacklist can keep "competitors or non-competitors that are unfriendly out of the most senior debt," Charles Tricomi, a covenant analyst at Xtract Research in Westport, Connecticut, said in an interview.

Borrowers do not want confidential information to be leaked to competitors and do not want lenders they may deem to be "disruptive" involved, especially if the company could potentially be involved in a restructuring or workout in the future, he said.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc and Horizon Pharma Inc are among several borrowers that issued leveraged loans in May that include disqualified-lender language, Tricomi said.

A Houghton spokesperson couldn't immediately comment. A Horizon spokesperson declined to comment.

"The whole purpose of a disqualified-lender list on the borrower or sponsor side, is they want to make sure competitors don't have access to private or financial information, or know the terms of the debt document," Jessica Reiss, an analyst at Covenant Review in New York, said in an interview. "They are more inclined to put more people on the list."

Seventy-two percent of the 107 U.S. leveraged loans that closed in the fourth quarter of 2014 included disqualified-lender language, compared to 51 percent of loans issued in the final quarter of 2013, according to Xtract.

In the fourth quarter of 2014, 84.4 percent of credit agreements allowed for the blacklist to be updated to add additional competitors, while only 78.4 percent allowed for that at the end of 2013, according to Xtract.

On Assignment's credit agreement, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, defined a disqualified institution as a competitor, or the direct or indirect controlling owner of such competitor, and a firm designated by the borrower as a disqualified institution and given to the administrative agent. The disqualified-lender list was not filed with the SEC.

Other names on the On Assignment disqualified-lender list include Ares Capital Corp and Leonard Green & Partners, the people said.

Spokespeople for On Assignment, Wells Fargo and Ares declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Leonard Green did not return calls or an e-mail seeking comment. A spokeswoman for Insight Global didn't return a telephone call. A Select Staffing spokeswoman could not immediately comment.

BLACK AND WHITE

While U.S. borrowers like to blackball firms, in Europe, some companies prefer a white list of favored or preferred lenders. A white list is a collection of firms that have been pre-approved to buy a loan, agreed to at the start of the deal, Christine Tognoli, a covenant analyst at Xtract Research Europe in London, said in an interview.

More than 80 percent of European deals reviewed by Xtract Research Europe provided for a white list this year, up from 55 percent in 2014, she said. Only about 42 percent of credit agreements in 2013 included them.

A white list and a black list "functionally serve the same purpose," Paul Zumbro, a partner in the corporate department at Cravath, Swaine & Moore in New York, said in a telephone interview. In Europe, the white list says who can buy the loan while in the U.S. the blacklist says who can't, he said.

Regardless of domicile, borrowers are increasingly trying to control who can purchase their debt.

The disqualified lender concept "more or less has" become a market standard, Zumbro said. (Editing By Michelle Sierra and Tessa Walsh)