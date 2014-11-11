Nov 11 D.R. Horton Inc, the largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a 33 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it sold more homes at higher prices.

The company's net income rose to $166.3 million, or 45 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $139.5 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.42 billion from $1.82 billion. The number of homes sold jumped 25 percent 8,612. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)