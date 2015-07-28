July 28 D.R. Horton Inc, the No.1 U.S. homebuilder, said quarterly profit nearly doubled as it sold more homes, and it reported a 22 percent rise in orders.

The company's net income rose to $221.4 million, or 60 cents per share in the third quarter ended June 30, from $113.1 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's home sales revenue rose about 37 percent to $2.86 billion.

Orders grew to 10,398 homes, from 8,551. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)