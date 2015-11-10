Nov 10 U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc's quarterly profit rose 43.7 percent as the company sold more homes.

The company's net income rose to $238.9 million, or 64 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30 from $166.3 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 26.9 percent to $3.05 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)