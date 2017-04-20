April 20 D.R. Horton Inc, the largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a 17.5 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by higher home sales.

The company's net income rose to $229.2 million, or 60 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $195.1 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Home sales rose 17.6 percent to $3.16 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto)