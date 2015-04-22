* Forecasts Q3 gross margins of 19.5-20 pct vs 20.7 pct year
ago
* Expects higher share of lower-margin homes in home sales
* Avg sales price rise 3.7 pct, slowest growth in over 3
years
* Shares fall about 6 pct
(Adds analyst comment; updates shares)
By Ankit Ajmera
April 22 D.R. Horton Inc, the largest
U.S. homebuilder, reported its slowest growth in average selling
prices in over three years and the company forecast a drop in
gross margins for the current quarter as it sells more
lower-priced homes.
D.R. Horton said sales in its lower-margin 'Express' homes
business, which caters mainly to first-time home buyers, are
expected to account for as much as 30 percent of home sales in
the "foreseeable future" compared with 5 percent in 2014.
The company's shares fell 6 percent to $26.84 on Wednesday.
"There are some headwinds that face the entire industry in
terms of slowing home price appreciation at the same time land
costs are appreciating," Morningstar Inc analyst James Krapfel
said.
D.R. Horton said it expected gross margins of 19.5-20.0
percent for the current quarter, down from 20.7 percent a year
earlier.
The forecast overshadowed a 30 percent jump in orders,
indicating a strong start to the spring selling season, which
typically runs April through June and is to homebuilders what
holiday season sales are to retailers.
Orders, an indicator of future revenue, rose to 11,135 homes
in the second quarter from 8,569 homes, a year earlier.
D.R. Horton's homebuilding revenue rose to $2.32 billion
from $1.68 billion. The company sold 8,243 homes, up 33 percent
from a year earlier.
D.R. Horton's net income rose to $147.9 million, or 40 cents
per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $131 million, or
38 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 38 cents per
share and revenue of $2.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Up to Tuesday's close, D.R. Horton's shares had risen about
13 percent this year, while the Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction
index had gained 10 percent.
(Additional reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Kirti Pandey)