Nov 8 D.R. Horton Inc, the largest U.S. homebuilder, reported an 18.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes.

The company's net income rose to $283.6 million, or 75 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $238.9 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Home sales revenue rose 19.2 percent to $3.64 billion.

Net sales orders rose 3.1 percent to 8,744 homes. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)