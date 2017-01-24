Jan 24 D.R. Horton Inc, the largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a 31.2 percent rise in quarterly profit as the company sold more homes.

The company's net income rose to $206.9 million, or 55 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $157.7 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Home sales revenue rose to $2.80 billion from $2.34 billion.

