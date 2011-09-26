MUMBAI, Sept 26 Dr Reddy's Laboratories said on Monday that a proposed deal to acquire the drug prescription portfolio of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals in Russia and other CIS countries has been mutually called off "in the overall business interest of both parties".

Dr Reddy's did not elaborate on the reasons for terminating the proposed acquisition, in its statement to the National Stock Exchange.

In July, Dr Reddy's had agreed to buy the business for about $34.9 million. .

(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)