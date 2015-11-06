New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
MUMBAI Nov 6 Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd , India's second-largest drugmaker by sales, received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over inadequate quality control procedures at three manufacturing plants in India.
Dr Reddy's shares fell as much as 12 percent in early trade to their lowest level since July 30.
The warning letter was issued by the FDA to Dr Reddy's on Thursday for its Srikakulam, Miryalaguda and Duvvada drug manufacturing plants - all based in southern India.
The letter followed FDA inspections of these sites in November, January and February, and the company will respond to the agency in 15 days, Dr Reddy's said in a statement on Friday.
"We will continue to actively engage with the agency to resolve these issues," Dr Reddy's Chief Executive GV Prasad said in a statement. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.