MUMBAI, Sept 26 India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories said on Monday that a proposed deal to acquire the drug prescription portfolio of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals in Russia and other CIS countries has been mutually called off "in the overall business interest of both parties".

Dr Reddy's, the Hyderabad-based company, did not elaborate on the reasons for terminating the proposed acquisition, in its statement to the National Stock Exchange.

JB Chemicals said in an exchange filing that it "will continue to pursue its Russia-CIS prescription products business aggressively".

In July, Dr Reddy's had agreed to buy the business for about $34.9 million, which involved acquiring 20 brands from JB Chemicals. .

In May, Johnson & Johnson agreed to buy several over-the-counter medicines sold in Russia from JB Chemicals for about $260 million.

Shares in Dr. Reddy's, valued at $5.1 billion, closed 0.11 percent down ahead of the announcement, while JB Chemicals, valued at $128.3 million, closed down 5.39 percent in a weak Mumbai market. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre and Aniruddha Basu in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)