By Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI, April 10 Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
, India's second-largest drugmaker, expects domestic
sales to grow nearly 20 percent this financial year, helped by
the launch of nearly two dozen products, a senior executive
said.
The forecast tops one of 15 percent growth for the generic
drugmaker's domestic sales by analysts at brokerage Ambit
Capital.
India is Dr Reddy's second-biggest market after the United
States and accounted for 15 percent of its total sales last
year.
The new product launches would come on top of 25 last year,
Alok Sonig, the company's India business head, told Reuters in
an interview.
Dr Reddy's also said last week it had agreed to buy about 23
established products in South Asia from Belgium drugmaker UCB SA
for about $128 million.
While some analysts said the deal value was too high, Sonig
said it was optimally priced given that it adds a dozen
significant products to the company's existing portfolio of
respiratory, dermatology and pediatric medicines.
The UCB acquisition also gives Dr Reddy's an entry into
neurological medicines, an area in which the company is already
developing some products for sale in India, Sonig added.
Dr Reddy's continues to selectively explore deals that would
add to its existing domestic business portfolio, he added.
