MUMBAI May 19 Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
, India's second-largest drugmaker by sales, said it
expects no impact from a recent government notice that said the
company is selling a high blood pressure drug that lacks the
pricing regulator's approval.
India's drug pricing regulator, the National Pharmaceutical
Pricing Authority (NPPA), issued a show-cause notice to dozens
of Indian and foreign drugmakers, who according to them, were
selling medicines without NPPA approval on pricing. Calling it a
violation of the country's drugs law, the agency has sought an
explanation from these companies by June 15.
Dr Reddy's Telsartan Trio Active, which is used to treat
high blood pressure and diabetic kidney disease, was included in
the list.
"Dr Reddy's is in compliance with the NPPA's norms," a
company spokeswoman told Reuters in an emailed statement on
Friday.
"There is a discrepancy in data compilation by NPPA and we
will communicate it to them appropriately," she added. The
company did not immediately respond to a request for further
clarifications.
($1 = 64.6550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)