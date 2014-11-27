MUMBAI Nov 27 Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's
Laboratories Ltd has received a letter from the U.S.
Food and Drug administration highlighting concerns about its
manufacturing plant in the southern Indian state of Andhra
Pradesh, the company said on Thursday.
Dr Reddy's said it received "inspectional observations" from
the FDA after the agency's staff inspected the plant. It was not
immediately clear what the observations referred to, and a
spokeswoman for Dr Reddy's did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The FDA typically lists such observations in a "Form 483",
which outlines conditions or practices at a drug-making unit
that may cause the products made there to be in violation of the
FDA's standard production requirements.
Dr Reddy's said the plant makes drug ingredients, but the
company does not currently have any "activity" there. The FDA's
letter is not expected to have any material impact on the
company's financial results, it added.
Dr Reddy's said it was "committed to" responding to the
agency soon and will start implementing remedial measures
immediately.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)