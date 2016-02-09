* Q3 profit 5.79 bln rupees vs 6.55 bln expected by analysts
* Emerging markets sales down 28 pct
* U.S. sales up 7 pct, India sales up 34 pct
* Shares fall as much as 4 percent in Mumbai
MUMBAI, Feb 9 India's second-largest drugmaker,
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, reported a quarterly
profit that fell short of analysts' estimates due to lower sales
in emerging markets such as Russia.
Net earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31 were 5.79 billion
rupees ($85.13 million), up from 5.75 billion rupees a year
earlier, Dr Reddy's said in a statement. Analysts, on average,
expected 6.55 billion rupees.
"Our performance has been impacted due to adverse
macro-economic conditions across key emerging market
territories," Dr Reddy's Chief Executive GV Prasad said. He said
the quarter had been satisfactory.
Currency volatility, mainly in Russia and Venezuela, has
been a drag on Dr Reddy's earnings for several months. For the
third quarter, the company's sales from such emerging markets
slumped 28 percent.
That overshadowed a 7 percent rise in revenue from its
largest market, the United States, and a 34 percent rise in
sales from India.
Dr Reddy's U.S. business, however, has been under a
regulatory overhang since November, when the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration warned it for violations of manufacturing
standards at three of its factories.
The company said at the time that it was working on
responding to the FDA's concerns with a plan on how it would fix
the problems. But some analysts have expressed worries that the
FDA could ban imports from the plants if it remains dissatisfied
with the company's response.
Dr Reddy's shares fell as much as 4 percent on Tuesday in
Mumbai.
($1 = 68.0100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)