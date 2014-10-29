BRIEF-Gulf Medical Projects conevenes AGM to discuss FY dividend proposal
* To conevene AGM on March 30 to discuss board proposal of cash dividend of 5 fils per share for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Oct 29 Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd , India's second-largest drugmaker by revenue, reported a 17 percent drop in its second-quarter profit, pushing its shares down nearly 3 percent.
The company, whose formulations include drugs for cardiovascular disorders, oncology and pain management, posted a net profit of 5.74 billion rupees ($93.6 million) compared with 6.90 billion rupees a year earlier.
Dr Reddy's shares were down 2.5 percent at 3,004 rupees at 0657 GMT in Mumbai, while the broader market was up 0.4 percent. ($1 = 61.3100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* FY consol net profit EGP 89.4 million versus EGP 68.9 million year ago
March 12 Kahira Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Co