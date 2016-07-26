* Q1 profit 1.54 bln rupees vs estimated 4.95 billion rupees

* Q1 North America sales down 16 pct, hurt by competition (Adds details from company statement)

MUMBAI, July 26 Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd , India's second-largest drugmaker, said its quarterly profit slumped 75 percent, hurt by higher costs and fierce competition in its largest market, North America.

Net profit for the April-June quarter fell to 1.54 billion rupees ($22.89 million) from 6.26 billion rupees the previous year, and missed a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate of 4.95 billion rupees from 17 analysts.

Sales in North America tumbled 16 percent as rival generic makers launched their own versions of anti-viral medicine - Valcyte and Vidaza - a drug used to treat blood cell disorders, piling on pressure for Dr Reddy's Labs to bolster its pipeline.

The company's top priority for the year is to fix quality-control problems at three of its factories, which account for about 12 percent of its sales, after U.S. regulators issued a warning letter highlighting quality compliance problems there in November. The remediation costs have hurt profit, and the company will also not get approval to sell new drugs made at the plants until it resolves these issues.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses in the first quarter rose 12 percent, Dr Reddy's said.

Sales in the company's 'emerging markets' segment, which includes Russia and Romania, slumped 26 percent, hit by currency fluctuations. The segment was worst hit by loss of business in Venezuela, where an economic crisis prompted Dr Reddy's to take a write-off of about $65 million in the quarter ended March.

Sales in Europe fell 16 percent as well. The decline in the company's major markets offset a 10 percent rise in sales in India.

($1 = 67.2700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)