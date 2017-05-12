* Q4 profit 3.38 bln rupees vs 4.27 bln expectation
* Q4 North America sales down 19 percent
(Adds management comments from conference call)
By Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI, May 12 India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories
Ltd said it expects to launch more than 10 products in
the United States this year and hopes business there will
improve as it caps off what it termed as a "particularly bad
year" marked by regulatory rebukes.
At least four of the country's second-largest drugmaker's
factories are under U.S. scrutiny for violation of standard
manufacturing practices, and Chief Operating Officer Abhijit
Mukherjee said on Friday that drug approvals remain challenging.
"The timeline for review of complex products and subsequent
approvals from (the U.S. Food and Drug Administration) have been
getting deferred," Mukherjee said on a conference call with
analysts, hours after Dr Reddy's reported a lower-than-expected
fourth-quarter profit. "We continue to work with the agency and
remain optimistic about the remaining approvals."
The company reported a 19 percent drop in fourth-quarter
revenue from North America, its largest market, as it struggles
to fix problems at three of its India plants that received a
warning from the FDA in November 2015 for quality control
violations. Last month Dr Reddy's was issued a notice of
concerns at another plant, in Bachupally in southern India,
which accounts for over 60 percent of its U.S. drugs revenue.
"In our view the (FDA's) observations at Bachupally are
procedural and we will deal with the necessary interventions,"
Mukherjee told analysts on Friday. He said the company has
already remediated most of its plants, so it does not expect to
spend much on that going forward.
In emerging markets the company said it expects this fiscal
year to launch more biosimilar drugs, which are typically
high-margin products with less competition.
In India, where the company's revenue rose 8 percent in the
January-March period, Dr Reddy's expects revenue to grow between
10 and 12 percent annually this year, Mukherjee said.
The company reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 3.38
billion rupees ($52.56 million) earlier in the day, missing
analysts' consensus forecast of 4.27 billion rupees, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
This was, however, significantly higher than the 1.23
billion rupee net income the company had reported a year
earlier, when it was hit by a charge related to loss of payments
in Venezuela.
($1 = 64.3050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and
David Evans)