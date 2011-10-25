BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings files for stock offering of up to $10 mln
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
Oct 25
Three months ended Sept 30
(Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)
Net Profit 3.08 vs 2.87
Net Income 22.68 vs 18.70
Results are consolidated
A Reuters' poll has forecast consolidated net profit of 2.67 billion
rupees.
NOTE: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is India's No 2 drugmaker by sales. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
LA PAZ, Feb 10 Bolivia's government on Friday said a Danish tourist had tested positive for yellow fever, its first case in a decade, after he visited a jungle area in the far west of the landlocked Andean country.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb's Third Point LLC took new equity stakes in Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co during the fourth quarter, according to regulatory filings on Friday, on a bet that interest rate hikes and operating leverage will jack up returns.