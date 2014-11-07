* Dr Reddy's says to launch Valcyte generic shortly
* U.S. firm Endo also wins Valcyte generic approval
MUMBAI Nov 7 Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's
Laboratories Ltd said on Friday it has received final
approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to
make a cheaper version of Roche Holding AG's antiviral
Valcyte, sending its stock to a record high.
The move comes after Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd
said on Thursday that FDA had stripped the company of its
tentative approval to launch the first copy of the drug due to
quality control issues at its manufacturing plants.
"We confirm that launch is expected shortly," a spokeswoman
for Dr Reddy's said a statement, without elaborating.
Ranbaxy, all of whose India-based manufacturing plants have
been banned by the FDA from exporting to the United States, also
lost its rights to a six-months market exclusivity for Valcyte
generic on Thursday.
There are no companies with such sales exclusivity for
Valcyte generic anymore, FDA spokeswoman Sandy Walsh said in a
statement mailed to Reuters.
Valcyte had U.S. sales of 358 million Swiss francs ($368.50
million) in 2013, up 12 percent from a year earlier.
The FDA said it also granted U.S. firm Endo International
Plc approval to launch Valcyte generic. Endo could not
be reached for comment outside of U.S. business hours.
Dr Reddy's shares rose to their highest ever on Friday and
clocked their biggest single-day percentage gain in more than a
year. The stock ended up 4.5 percent at 3,397.15 rupees, while
the main Mumbai market index fell 0.2 percent.
(1 US dollar = 0.9715 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Additional reporting by Indulal
PM; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Sunil Nair)