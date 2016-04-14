FRANKFURT, April 14 Draegerwerk on
Thursday said currency headwinds and restructuring costs led to
a 63 percent drop in full-year operating profit, forcing the
German medical equipment maker to lower its dividend and
accelerate cost cuts.
In a statement late on Thursday, Draegerwerk said 2015
earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell by 62.7 percent
to 66.7 million euros ($75.10 million) weighed down by a strong
U.S. dollar, and falling currencies in emerging market
countries.
"Fiscal year 2015 was disappointing overall," Stefan
Draeger, Chief Executive of Draegerwerk Verwaltungs AG said.
The company said cost cutting measures in the fourth
quarter, impacted 2015 earnings in the amount of close to 35
million euros.
For 2015, Draegerwerk plans to propose a dividend of 0.19
euros per preferred share, and 0.13 euros per common share for
2015, down from 1.39 euros and 1.33 euros in the year-earlier
period.
Draegerwerk said it will decide on its future earnings
appropriation policy only once earnings have improved
significantly and stabilized.
For 2016, Draegerwerk will accelerate its cost programme,
cutting 200 staff in Luebeck by the end of fiscal year 2016
through a voluntary redundancy programme. Restructuring costs
will dent Draegerwerk's EBIT by roughly 10 million euros this
year.
Draeger expects its full-year EBIT margin to stand at
between 3.5 and 5.5 percent, the company said.
($1 = 0.8881 euro)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Grant McCool)