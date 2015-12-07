FRANKFURT Dec 7 Draegerwerk said on Monday that it plans to cut about 200 jobs at its Luebeck headquarters as it seeks to step up its cost-cutting programme.

Restructuring costs related to the headcount reduction are expected to reach a low double-digit million-euro amount, likely to be taken in this year's accounts, the company said in a statement.

The company said "further details of the efficiency measures, which may include personnel measures in the regions", would be announced with full-year results in March.

Draegerwerk slashed its 2015 profit margin forecast for the second time this year in October and said it would intensify savings efforts, citing weak business in China and the United States as well as writedowns during the third quarter. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)