BRIEF-Opko Health unit enters into amendment no 3 to credit agreement
* Opko Health Inc-on March 17, 2017, unit entered into amendment no 3 to credit agreement which amends certain credit agreement dated as of Nov 5, 2015
FRANKFURT, July 16 Germany's Draegerwerk cut its profit forecast for the year, citing disappointing business in China and the United States and a change in its product mix to lower-margin products.
The supplier of medical equipment and safety gear for miners and firefighters said late on Wednesday that it expected margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to come between 5 and 7 percent this year, compared with a previous forecast of 6 to 8 percent.
The company said while its margin narrowed to 1.9 percent from 3.2 percent in the first half of 2015 and said its high U.S. dollar cost position meant the continued weakness of the euro would barely have any positive effects on its profits. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Anand Basu)
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results