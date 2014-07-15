BRIEF-Internet Infinity announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 21
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"
July 15 Shares in Germany's Draegerwerk drop 7.7 percent in pre-market trade
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"
* To conevene AGM on March 30 to discuss board proposal of cash dividend of 5 fils per share for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY consol net profit EGP 89.4 million versus EGP 68.9 million year ago