LONDON, Nov 1 (IFR) - With the Eurozone debt crisis once
again in full swing and politicians at the limit of the
bailout/austerity script attention will naturally turn to the
ECB to save the day. The ECB meeting this week will be focused
on the message of continuity as opposed to a break from the
past on non-standard measures as well as intervention in
peripheral bond markets. The need to focus on this message will
likely mean that the ECB will signal a cut at the November
meeting but deliver it at the December meeting.
With money markets trading lower and the ECB opening up the
liquidity lifeline to the banks, there is no urgency in cutting
the refi rate. Clearly, PMI data justifies the need to act, but
more important is laying the foundations for new ECB President
Draghi. The key here will be that a change of leadership does
not equate to a change of style and the focus will be on the
message of continuity. This continuity will hold for the
non-standard measures as well the ECB's views with regards to
the thorny issue of intervention via the Securities Markets
Programme (SMP).
What was of interest was how Trichet before his departure
saw the need to highlight that Draghi had been misinterpreted
last week (see "ECB - Over-interpreting Draghi on SMP"; Oct
31). The comments in question from Draghi related to the
apparent signal that the ECB would continue with its bond
buying intervention alongside the EFSF. The assumption before
Draghi's comments was that the ECB would no longer continue
with its SMP once the EFSF had received the remit to intervene
in secondary bond markets with its increased and leveraged
firepower. Trichet says that "I don't think that Mr Draghi said
that" adding that "I think there has been an
over-interpretation".
Expect Draghi to get a grilling on this aspect of the ECB's
policy, more so than on the non-standard measures liquidity
measures or the rate outlook.
How the SMP evolves is becoming increasingly important as;
1) the EFSF finds it difficult to drum up sufficient investor
demand with the bond that is likely to be priced on Wednesday
rumoured/reported to have had its size lowered from 5bn to 3bn
and at a maturity of 10yr instead of 15yr and; 2) the
difficulty faced by governments in sticking with the guaranteed
based model for EFSF placing pressure on the core countries in
particular the bonds of AAA France.
We look for the ECB to cut the refi rate at its December
meeting, but over the last few months/years where the ECB sets
the price for liquidity has been less relevant than the
quantity of liquidity it is willing to create.
The SMP has divided the ECB but what has been clear is that
the hawks are at a minority, which is why first Weber and then
Stark decided to step down.
The line of least resistance remains for the ECB to step in
should the crisis worsen and play a more active role as lender
of last resort for the sovereigns.
