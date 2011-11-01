by Divyang Shah

LONDON, Nov 1 (IFR) - With the Eurozone debt crisis once again in full swing and politicians at the limit of the bailout/austerity script attention will naturally turn to the ECB to save the day. The ECB meeting this week will be focused on the message of continuity as opposed to a break from the past on non-standard measures as well as intervention in peripheral bond markets. The need to focus on this message will likely mean that the ECB will signal a cut at the November meeting but deliver it at the December meeting.

With money markets trading lower and the ECB opening up the liquidity lifeline to the banks, there is no urgency in cutting the refi rate. Clearly, PMI data justifies the need to act, but more important is laying the foundations for new ECB President Draghi. The key here will be that a change of leadership does not equate to a change of style and the focus will be on the message of continuity. This continuity will hold for the non-standard measures as well the ECB's views with regards to the thorny issue of intervention via the Securities Markets Programme (SMP).

What was of interest was how Trichet before his departure saw the need to highlight that Draghi had been misinterpreted last week (see "ECB - Over-interpreting Draghi on SMP"; Oct 31). The comments in question from Draghi related to the apparent signal that the ECB would continue with its bond buying intervention alongside the EFSF. The assumption before Draghi's comments was that the ECB would no longer continue with its SMP once the EFSF had received the remit to intervene in secondary bond markets with its increased and leveraged firepower. Trichet says that "I don't think that Mr Draghi said that" adding that "I think there has been an over-interpretation".

Expect Draghi to get a grilling on this aspect of the ECB's policy, more so than on the non-standard measures liquidity measures or the rate outlook.

How the SMP evolves is becoming increasingly important as; 1) the EFSF finds it difficult to drum up sufficient investor demand with the bond that is likely to be priced on Wednesday rumoured/reported to have had its size lowered from 5bn to 3bn and at a maturity of 10yr instead of 15yr and; 2) the difficulty faced by governments in sticking with the guaranteed based model for EFSF placing pressure on the core countries in particular the bonds of AAA France.

We look for the ECB to cut the refi rate at its December meeting, but over the last few months/years where the ECB sets the price for liquidity has been less relevant than the quantity of liquidity it is willing to create.

The SMP has divided the ECB but what has been clear is that the hawks are at a minority, which is why first Weber and then Stark decided to step down.

The line of least resistance remains for the ECB to step in should the crisis worsen and play a more active role as lender of last resort for the sovereigns.

(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist based in London)